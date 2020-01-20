|
Thomas Tome
Dallastown - Thomas F. Tome, Sr., 89 of Dallastown passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was born July 13, 1930.
Tommy Sr., as he was known by his beloved wife, Margaret, family and friends left us in preparation for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Tommy Sr. was born and raised in Dallastown. He graduated from Dallastown High School in 1948 and could proudly say he played on the first football team, where he also lettered in football, basketball and track. At Dallastown High School, he met his love of 68 years, Margaret Hale. Tommy Sr. went on to electrical school in Washington, DC and after graduation accepted a job with Met-Ed that he retired from in 1989. Tommy Sr. served on Dallastown's Town Council, was on the planning board for the building of the Dallastown Middle School and was also a member of the Dallastown Lions Club. Tommy Sr. was a long time member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He is preceded in life everlasting by his mother and father, Lida and Sol Tome. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret, his son, Tommy Jr. and wife Cheryl, his daughter Stephanie and husband, Todd, his granddaughter, Vanessa and husband, Andrew and his great-grandson, William. A funeral service to celebrate Tommy's life will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; 109 E. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313 on Friday, January 24th at 11:00am with Rev. Roger Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow in Home Cemetery in Dallastown. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00am until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tommy's name may be made to the Lions Club International Foundation; Department 4547; Carol Stream, IL 60122 or to Bethelhem United Methodist Church at the above address.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc. in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020