Thomas V. "Nick" McMaster
York - Thomas V. "Nick" McMaster, 93, of York passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the York Hospital.
He was the husband of Patricia A. (Sterner) McMaster. They were married for 67 years.
Nick was born on December 20, 1926 in McSherrystown. Son of the late Edward J. and Clara A. (Staub) McMaster.
He retired from Caterpillar in 1985. He was a WWII U.S. Army Air Corp veteran. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.
A memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. with the Rev. James Menkhus, O.F.M. Cap., as the celebrant. Visitation with family will immediately follow the service.
In addition to his wife, Nick is survived by his children; Kim Lorang, wife of George, of Schenectady, NY, Thomas A. McMaster, husband of Susan, of Stuart, Fl, Julie Sterner, wife of Scott, of Dallastown, Jill Deitch, wife of Ted, of Cranberry Twp., and Jane Snyder, wife of Craig, of York. Nick is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, along with a sister, Mary Ann Brown of St. Petersburg FL.
He was preceded in death by three grandsons: Pete Lorang, Justin Snyder, and Rob Slagle, and 4 brothers: C. Richard, Bernard, Benedict, and Cyril.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you enjoy an activity in Nick's honor.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020