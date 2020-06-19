Thomas W. BurnhamHellam - Thomas W. Burnham, age 68, of Hellam, passed away at 9:00 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the faithful husband of the late Cheryl W. (Braham) Burnham.Born February 29, 1952 in Lowville, New York, a son of the late Wesley and Iona (Jordan) Burnham, he worked 40+ years for CP Flexible Packaging as a machine operator until he retired in 2016. He had played semi professional football for the York Lions, loved hunting, fishing, was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, and in his leisure time enjoyed music and writing poetry. His greatest achievement was being a wonderful father, faithful husband, and good friend.Mr. Burnham is survived by a daughter, Melanie R. Burnham, of Hellam; five sisters, Colleen, Jeannine, Mary, Patty and Barb; and a brother, Bert. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Jennifer and Amy; two sisters, Nancy and Michele; and a brother Dave.Funeral services will be held at a later date. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 724 South George Street, York, PA 17403.