Thomas W. Engle
Stewartstown - Thomas W. Engle, 66, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare of Gettysburg. He was the husband of Dr. Elizabeth Preston Engle to whom he was married 40 years.
Born in Meyersdale, PA he was a son of the late Woodrow and Sarah (Kinsinger) Engle. Tom met Elizabeth while studying at Penn State University where he graduated from with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. Tom was a very intelligent man and was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and reading about history. Tom was a sales representative for American Breeder's Service and had a wonderful cheerful personality. He loved his Pennsylvania Dutch heritage and liked to ask "Bish du Deutschman?" Tom loved visiting the farms and working with the cows. He also loved chickens and raised them at one time. He was a member of the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity at Penn State. Tom was a huge Penn State football fan along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also liked to help out at the veterinary office and always had cats and dogs living with Elizabeth and him.
In addition to his wife he is survived by numerous extended family. Tom was preceded in death by a brother Gerald "Dean" Engle.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3PM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown with Rev. John C. Dorr, Jr. officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held from 2PM until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 100 Monument Rd. Ste. 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019