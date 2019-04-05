|
Thurman B. Kopp
Windsor - Thurman B. Kopp, 95, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Messiah Lifeways. He was the husband of the late June A. (Billet) Kopp, to whom he was married for 72 years.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Windsor Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 14, 1923 in York, a son of the late Ammon and Barbara (Gohn) Kopp, he retired from Thonet Industries. Mr. Kopp loved spending time with his family and tinkering with projects around his house and yard.
Mr. Kopp is survived by a daughter, Marie and husband Thomas Kehoe of Pottstown, two grandchildren, Jennifer Garman and Matthew Kehoe, five great grandchildren; a sister, Dana Bull; and son in law, Tom Schultz of Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Schultz; one granddaughter, Amy Schultz; and two brothers, Eugene and Max Kopp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lifeways, 100 Mt. Allen Dr., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019