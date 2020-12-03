Tim L. Horner
RENOVO - Tim Lee Horner, 79 of Renovo, formerly of York, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. He was the husband of the late Janice L. (Kerr) Horner, who passed away June 28, 1978.
Tim was born in Saginaw, East Manchester Township and was the son of Dorothy (Diehl) Horner of York and the late Lawrence O. Horner.
In 1958 he graduated from William Penn High School in York. He was employed for many years and retired from York Electro-Panel Control (YEP) in York. He formerly served as Chairman and Commissioner on the Northern York County Regional Police Board, formerly served as a Manchester Township Supervisor, a former member of the Alert Fire Company in Emigsville, PA and formerly served as a fire policeman. Tim served as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Chairman of Chapman Township Planning Commission, Chairman of the Western Clinton County Council of Governments, Vice President & Chairman of the Operating Committee of Renovo Community Trade Association, Trustee & Fire Police Captain of the Chapman Township Volunteer Fire Co., President of Chapman Fire Company Firemen's Relief Association, Director of Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park, Chairman of Clinton County Revolving Loan Fund, Member of Clinton County Enterprise Zone Loan Fund, Past President Clinton County Association of Township Supervisors, Past President Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, Past President Pennsylvania Local Government investment Trust, 13 years Penn DOT L-TAP Advisory Committee, Appointed by the Governmember of the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and was the local Registrar of Vital Statistics. He was a graduate of the Pennsylvania Leadership Institute, was a member of Elks Lodge 334, and a life member of the NRA. As Chairman of Chapman Township, Tim brought the first municipal computers to the Renovo area, headed up the committee that created a World War 1 memorial in the park, led the Bicentennial Celebration and contributed to the Commemorative Book that was published. Tim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his mother, Dorothy, Tim is survived by his brothers, Darryl Horner of Spring Grove, Bryan Horner and his wife Maureen of York, and David Horner of York; his sisters, Kay Newport and her husband Terry of West Virginia and Rhonda Bredbenner of Abbottstown, PA; nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his son, Allen L Horner and his brother, Charles O. Horner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home and Cremation Center, of Mount Wolf. A memorial service to honor Tim's life will be private; however, Tim's service will be webcast at http://www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1714679
You may view a live webcast of the service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at his service will be Reverend Chuck Sprenkle from Saginaw Community Church in Saginaw.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park, 530 Erie Avenue, Renovo PA 17764 or Chapman Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 494, 79 Park Ave., North Bend, PA 17760.