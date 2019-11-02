|
Timothy Dietz Dellinger
York - Timothy Dietz Dellinger, age 63, of York, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in York on May 23, 1956, he was the son of the late Richard Carroll and Nathalie (Dietz) Dellinger.
Timothy was a 1974 graduate of Central York High School, where he was a member of the orchestra and played trombone in the acclaimed musical group Jazz Lab. In 1977 he graduated summa cum laude from Millersville University, with degrees in both Meteorology and Physics. He studied engineering at Penn State and went onto to receive many engineering certifications. Tim had worked for Moore Engineering Company in Lancaster since 1982 as Senior Project Manager and Lead Designer for mechanical systems and previously worked for J. Hilbert Anderson Consulting Engineers of York from 1977 to 1982. Tim enjoyed his work and working with the people at Moore Engineering as well as others involved with their projects.
Tim enjoyed traveling (especially to Costa Rica), listening to music, photography, reading, and watching British mysteries. He was an avid sports fan, following soccer and Penn State sports, and enjoyed Formula 1 racing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Tim is survived by his sister Penelope S. "Penny" Dellinger of York, his brother Richard Steven "Steve" Dellinger of Lancaster, his nephews Geoffrey and Jeremy Dellinger, his niece Sarah Dellinger, his great-nieces Kylie and Isabel Dellinger, and his great-nephew Declan Dellinger.
A graveside service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from Mount Zion Cemetery, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, with Pastor John W. Bell officiating.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019