Timothy E. Eckenrode
Timothy E. Eckenrode

York - Timothy E. Eckenrode, age 53, of York, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born in York on May 5, 1967, he was the son of Wayne C. Eckenrode, Sr. and Joyce A. (Willis) Eckenrode.

Tim worked as an assembler for several companies in the York area. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially the time he got to spend with his daughter Ashley L. Eckenrode and his granddaughter Nalanie L. Chambers. Tim was fun and outgoing, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Tim is also survived by his brother Wayne C. Eckenrode, Jr, and his wife Sheri C. Eckenrode, his nephew Wayne C. Eckenrode, III, his niece Jenna C. Klenk, his great-nephew George Eckenrode, and his great-niece Reagan Klenk.

A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am. In keeping with Tim's spirit, those attending the services are encouraged to dress casually.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
