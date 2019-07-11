|
Timothy J. Weaver
DOVER - Timothy J. Weaver, 62, entered into rest Wednesday morning, July 9, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Bonnie L. (Staub) Weaver. The couple celebrated 11 years of marriage on March 20, 2019.
Born on September 16, 1956 in York, Timothy was a son of the late James Weaver and Evelyn (Emswiler) Martin.
He graduated from York Suburban High School.
Timothy retired from York City where he was a heavy duty mechanic and most recently worked in the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
He was a car and truck enthusiast who enjoyed restoring his 1948 Dodge. Timothy also enjoyed fishing and going to the mountains.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Brandon Moats and his fiancée, Jessica Wheeler, Tara Weaver Brooks and husband, Gary Brooks III and Gregory Staub; five grandchildren, Cameron, Brice, Isaac, Zoe and Lorelei; a sister, Laurie Wyatt; and step-mother, Darlene Preston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Weaver.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Timothy's graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2019 at Salem Union Cemetery, Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Logan Ames, pastor of Friendship Community Church, Dover. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417-C Concord Rd., York, PA 17402; or Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Dottie's Family Market for their kindness at this very difficult time.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019