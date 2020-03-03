|
Timothy M. Clinton
York - Timothy M. Clinton, 76, died Friday, February 28th, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Nancy S. (Buchanan) Clinton. They would be celebrating 56 years of marriage in August. Tim was born May 19th, 1942 to the late Robert H. and Erdine C. (Wolfe) Clinton.
Tim graduated from Eastern High School in 1960. After school, he was employed at York Machinery and Supply, York Graphic Services, and KBA Motter. He went into retirement after working at St. Mary's Catholic Church of York.
Tim was a member of Longstown U.M. Church of York. He was also a member of the Hawks Club.
Throughout his life, Tim enjoyed spending time in the mountains at Caledonia. He also greatly enjoyed reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
Tim (Poppi) is survived by his two sons, Jonathan D. and Matthew A. Clinton, of York, 5 grandchildren, Brittney M., Megan E., Katie A., Philip M., and Aidan J. Clinton. He was predeceased by a grandson, Devin (Buddy Boy) Clinton in 1995.
There will be a memorial held on Saturday, March 7th at Longstown United Methodist Church, 2975 Carol Road, York, PA, 17402, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Longstown United Methodist Church, 2975 Carol Road, York, PA, 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020