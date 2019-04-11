Services
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
Timothy W. Stitely


1947 - 2019
Timothy W. Stitely Obituary
Timothy W. Stitely

Spring Grove - Timothy W. Stitely, 72, of Spring Grove, PA passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at his home.

Born March 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Earl E. and Audrey Faye Cartzendafner Stitely.

He was a 1965 graduate of Franklin Senior High School in Reisterstown, MD. Mr. Stitely served his country honorably in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, from 1966-1970. He had worked as a mechanic for BAE Systems in York, PA. He enjoyed hotrods and classic cars. He liked auto racing, particularly dirt track racing.

Surviving are his nephew, D. Dodd Edwards and his wife Beth of Gardners, PA. He was predeceased by his sister, Dawn Edwards.

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.elinefh.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
