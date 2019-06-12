|
Toby Ray McGuigan
York - Toby Ray McGuigan, age 37, passed away suddenly on June 8, 2019.
Toby was born in York on December 29, 1981 and graduated from Eastern York High School class of 1999. He was currently employed as a crane operator for Eisenhart Crane in York. He was an avid motorcyclist and a fearless soul. He loved the outdoors as well as hiking, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spending time at Raystown Lake and Almost Heaven and loved live music. He cherished his dog Machete, loved to make people laugh, and was always the first one to offer help to anyone that was in need.
He is survived by his son Liam B. McGuigan; his mother Julie M. Zemba and husband Denny, his father Ricky Lee McGuigan and life partner Melody; his sister Emmalee Kennedy and her husband Patrick, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Arthur and Irene Walters, and James Salberta and Sally (still living), and his paternal grandparents Leroy and Lydia McGuigan.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 2:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1-2 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019