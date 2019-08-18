|
Todd W. Furst
MOUNT WOLF - Todd W. Furst, 54, of Mount Wolf, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the companion of Ann Prescott of Seven Valleys.
Todd was born May 13, 1965, in York and was the son of Kenneth Furst of Thomasville and Sue (Sanger) Furst of Mount Wolf.
In 1983, he graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester and later graduated from York College with his Bachelors of Science and his Master's from Millersville University. He previously taught school for Eastern School District at Canadochly Elementary School. He presently is employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the Welfare Department.
In addition to his parents, Todd is survived by his two sons, Gabriel Furst and Jared Furst both of Mount Wolf; his brother, Mark Furst of Hanover and his two sisters, Lisa Moyer and Beth Landis both of Manchester.
A celebration of life service will begin at 10:30 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 5 Man Street, Yorkana. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Jason Guillaue from Christ United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
To help defray the costs, memorial contributions may be made to the Diehl Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1031, Mount Wolf, PA. 17347.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019