Tolly R. Reese, Jr.
Dover, PA - Tolly R. Reese, Jr., 83 of Dover, PA, died at Colonial Manor Nursing Home on May 7, 2019. He was the husband of Janet L. (Stambaugh) Myers Reese with whom he observed their 26th wedding anniversary on December 9, 2018 and the late Delores M. (Stambaugh) Reese.
Born April 1, 1936 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Carrie L. (Plaine) and Tolly R. Reese, Sr.
Tolly was a U.S. Army veteran of Korean War Era and later served with the PA Army National Guard. He retired as an Area Supervisor for Schaad Detective Agency following 15 years of employment and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Dover, PA.
In addition to his wife, Tolly is survived by three daughters, Mary L. Crittenden of Harrisburg, PA, Karen S. Stamps of Wilsonville, AL and Carole A. Gaines of Hephzibah, GA; his step-children, Robert L. Myers, Jr., of Seven Valleys, Lori A. Whitcomb of Dover, PA, Mary C. LaRochelle of York, PA, Wendy S. Nowlin of York, PA and Melissa M. Stair of Windsor, PA; eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother and five sisters.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday May 13, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA with his pastor, the Rev. Dr. Sterling E. Walsh, Jr., officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military rites performed by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5500 Carlisle Road, Dover, PA 17315.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019