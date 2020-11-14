1/1
Tommy Crumling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Crumling

Windsor - Tommy Eugene Crumling, 61, of Windsor, died on November 10, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in York on December 14, 1958, he was the son of Delores (Paules) Crumling of York and the late Melvin Crumling.

He was a 1976 graduate of Eastern York High School and was an electrician and a member of Union Local #229. Tommy was a member of Delory U.C.C.

Tommy was very active in the Yorkana Gun and Rifle Club, where he could be found every day, the guys were like his family. He enjoyed flounder fishing in the Delaware Bay on his boat with his sister, hunting and the outdoors.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son Justin Crumling of York, twin daughters Nicole and Jennifer Crumling of Dallastown, two sisters Diane S. Armer and her husband Rickey of Windsor, Barbara L. Adelsperger and her husband James of Delaware and five nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Deborah A. Quinn.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 44 Bowman Road, York, PA 17408.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved