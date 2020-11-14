Tommy CrumlingWindsor - Tommy Eugene Crumling, 61, of Windsor, died on November 10, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in York on December 14, 1958, he was the son of Delores (Paules) Crumling of York and the late Melvin Crumling.He was a 1976 graduate of Eastern York High School and was an electrician and a member of Union Local #229. Tommy was a member of Delory U.C.C.Tommy was very active in the Yorkana Gun and Rifle Club, where he could be found every day, the guys were like his family. He enjoyed flounder fishing in the Delaware Bay on his boat with his sister, hunting and the outdoors.In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son Justin Crumling of York, twin daughters Nicole and Jennifer Crumling of Dallastown, two sisters Diane S. Armer and her husband Rickey of Windsor, Barbara L. Adelsperger and her husband James of Delaware and five nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Deborah A. Quinn.Services will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 44 Bowman Road, York, PA 17408.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.