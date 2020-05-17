|
|
Tommy "Sink" Sinkovitz
Tommy "Sink" Sinkovitz, 63, died suddenly on April 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Coach & Mrs John P. Sinkovitz.
Sink grew up in York and attended Devers, Smith & York High Schools. He played in the York Boys Club sports programs and coached them for many years. He loved Notre Dame Football & all the Philadelphia Sports Teams. He was a Season Ticket Holder & faithful supporter of the York Revolution.
Sink is survived by brothers John, Leo & Joe and sisters Joanie Stegemerten, Susan & Mary, as well as many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents & sister Barb.
A Notre Dame football party will be held in the Fall to celebrate Tommy's life.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 17 to May 19, 2020