Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Tony Sterling Reider

Tony Sterling Reider Obituary
Tony Sterling Reider

Smethport - Tony Sterling Reider, 73, of Smethport, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (February 25, 2020) at his residence.

He was born Oct. 20, 1946 in Columbia, PA, a son of Bernard A. and Clara M. Mitzel Reider. Tony was married for over 40 years to Barbara M. Shenberger, who passed away on Feb. 5, 2020.

Mr. Reider served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He worked in heavy construction, employed by Duffy, Inc. of Smethport, before retiring.

He was a member of the American Legion; John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, PA and the Post #2497 of Smethport.

In addition to his mother, Clara M. Reider of Red Lion, PA, he is survived by:

One son: Tony Sterling "Tucker" Reider, Jr. of Red Lion, PA. One daughter: Amy Sue Schwartzer of York, PA. Three grandchildren: Kayla, Brooks and Taylor. Two brothers: Lanny M. (Diane) Reider of Windsor, PA and Dennis B. (Veda) Reider of Felton, PA. And several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his father and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Alvin B. Reider and one sister, Poni Reider.

There will be no visitation. Memorial service will be announced at a later date and time.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the National Association of the Deaf (nad.org). Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
