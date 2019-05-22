|
Tracy Ann Doyle
York - Tracy Ann Keesey Doyle, 56, died May 18, 2019. She was born January 5, 1963 in York, PA, at Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Spring Grove Area High School in 1981. As a long time York resident, she was an Audit Assistant at PRGX Global Inc. for 16 years and a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant for 17 years.
She was a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, Keely Ann Doyle, 24, and Kaitlyn Murphy Doyle, 23. Tracy and her daughters enjoyed attending Red Brick Bakery & Tea Room, John Wright Restaurant, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre and shopping in downtown York. Tracy is also survived by her brother, Russel E. Townsend (Lisa), and two sisters, Cindy Townsend McVay and Bonnie Keesey Young (Carl), as well as 5 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard W. Keesey and C. Yvonne Keesey.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held June 8, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Colorectal Cancer Alliance in the name of Tracy Ann Keesey Doyle.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019