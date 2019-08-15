|
Tracy William Beck (Della Penna)
Windsor - Tracy William Beck (Della Penna), age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8th at his home in Windsor. He was born on June 7, 1997 in Silver Spring, MD.
Tracy was a man of many talents and interests. He was an over achiever. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, sitting around a fire and spending time with his family, friends and beloved dog. He loved his job in construction and was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need of a handyman. Tracy was willing to try any project to help out a friend. He worked hard and he played hard.
Tracy is survived by his parents, Brandy Della Penna of Red Lion, Joshua Kline of Brogue and daughter Naveah Jean. He was the grandson of Joseph and Cheryl Kline of Florida and Godson of Lonnie Moser. He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters: Aaryon Snyder, Tai Beck, Khristian Kline, Winter Della Penna, Harvey Kline, Violet Kline and Corbin Kline. Tracy will also be missed by his niece, Lilliana and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tracy was preceded in death by his brother, Stevie and grandfather, Loran Lingg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019