1/1
Trenace E. Stoner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trenace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trenace E. Stoner

Windsor - Trenace E. Stoner, 67, died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.

She was the wife of Michael C. Stoner, sharing 48 years of marriage.

Trenace was born in Columbia on August 20, 1953, daughter of the late Kenneth S. and Pauline N. (Boll) Poff.

Trenace graduated from Eastern High School. She recently retired from Jessica and Friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed times at the beach with her family and camping at her trailer in Indiana. She was an avid study of history particularity the Civil War period. She loved Gettysburg and spent countless hours on the battlefield searching for the obscure locations where battles took place that were not glorified in the history books.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jason Stoner and his wife, Amy; two grandchildren, Tegan and Kayla; two sisters, Polly Kohler and her husband, Michael and Jennifer Gift and her husband, Daniel; and her brother, Kenneth Poff.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 79535, Baltimore, MD 21279-0535.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved