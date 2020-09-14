Trenace E. StonerWindsor - Trenace E. Stoner, 67, died on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital.She was the wife of Michael C. Stoner, sharing 48 years of marriage.Trenace was born in Columbia on August 20, 1953, daughter of the late Kenneth S. and Pauline N. (Boll) Poff.Trenace graduated from Eastern High School. She recently retired from Jessica and Friends. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed times at the beach with her family and camping at her trailer in Indiana. She was an avid study of history particularity the Civil War period. She loved Gettysburg and spent countless hours on the battlefield searching for the obscure locations where battles took place that were not glorified in the history books.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jason Stoner and his wife, Amy; two grandchildren, Tegan and Kayla; two sisters, Polly Kohler and her husband, Michael and Jennifer Gift and her husband, Daniel; and her brother, Kenneth Poff.Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 79535, Baltimore, MD 21279-0535.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.