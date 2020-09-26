Treva F. (Kessler) Thoman-Altland
Spring Grove - Treva F. (Kessler) Thoman-Altland, 90, of SpiriTrust Lutheran, Shrewsbury, who was formerly of Spring Grove, died September 24, 2020 at the home. She was the wife of the late Ray L. Thoman and Amos A. Altland.
Treva was born in North Codorus Township on August 27, 1930, a daughter of the late Serenus E. and Hettie S. (Senft) Kessler.
She was a homemaker and assisted her husband with the family farm in North Codorus Township.
She was a member of Greenmount United Methodist Church; enjoyed arranging and attending many family gathering, especially the family Christmas parties. She loved Christmas and made many Christmas Wreaths that she provided to family and friends. She also loved Baseball Games. She and her husband sponsored the Altland Softball Team for many years in the former Salvation Army League in York.
Treva is survived by her two daughters, Virginia "Ginny" R. Thoman (Larry) and Faye C. Spangler (Andrew) both of Spring Grove; four grandchildren, Michele Wherley (Jim) Larry Thoman, Jr. (Janice) Matthew Spangler (Tisha) and Adam Spangler (Heather); five great grandchildren, Brandon, Bryce, Nick, Dylan and Cooper; and a brother, Charles F. Kessler of Spring Grove. She was predeceased by a grandson Gregory Thoman and a great grandson, Nathan Wherley.
An outdoor funeral service, (under a tent) will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Greenmount United Methodist Church, 4242 Greenmount Church Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327 with Pastor Tim Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. An outdoor viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church. Due to COVID19 guidelines, please wear face covering and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenmount United Methodist Church, 4242 Greenmount Church Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Shrewsbury, 800 Bollinger Drive, Shrewsbury, PA 17361.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com