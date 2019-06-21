Services
Treva Hamm Obituary
Treva Hamm

Spring Grove - Treva M. (Copenheaver) Hamm, age 92, passed away on June 19, 2019 at Normandie Ridge Nursing Home in York. She was the loving wife of the late Stewart Hamm, who passed away in 1997.

Treva was born in N. Codorus Township on June 18, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Colonel and Minnie (Trone) Copenheaver. She was a longtime member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in Spring Grove.

She is survived by her daughter Trudy Gladfelter of York; her son Bruce Hamm and wife Linda of Spring Grove; 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Gloria Eyster and her husband Donald and her brothers Colonel and Percy Copenheaver. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Jefferson Cemetery in North Codorus Township under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 314 Good Dr. Lancaster PA 17603.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019
