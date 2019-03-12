Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
York - Trevor James Koppenhaver, 30, of York, PA, passed into the hands of God on February 20, 2019 after a long struggle with an unrelenting disease.

Trevor was born on the morning of November 16, 1988, to parents who had waited their lifetimes for him. He was an avid and talented soccer player, starting at the age of 8 and finishing as a defensive back on a premier team at 16 years. He loved the thrills of snowboarding, of driving his two high performance cars, and his Suzuki motorcycle. Intellectually gifted, Trevor read constantly, always interested in ideas and information. Friends and family would often smile when he'd use words they would need him to define for them. He had a passion for health and fitness, for working out at the gym and for playing racquetball with his buddies. He was a 2007 graduate of Red Lion High School, and kept his dearest high school friends close to him into his adulthood. He graduated magna cum laude from Gettysburg College in 2011, with a degree in business.

What made Trevor happy? Taking his daughter Lilly to Springettsbury Park playground, followed by burgers at Red Robin. Spinach/berry smoothies. His beatup neon green laceless Nike trainers. The Vikings series. Naps. Taco Bell breakfasts. His friends. His family. Braye.

What was Trevor passionate about? Never allowing anyone, including the government, tell him what he could or could not do!

Trevor is survived by his daughter, Lillian Leigh Warner, Red Lion, his mother, Beth Shearer, York, his step-father Denny Shearer, Dallastown, his father, Carl E. Koppenhaver, his step-mother, Linda M. Koppenhaver, both of Brogue, and his partner, Braye Bisking, York.

A celebration of his life will take place at Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market St., York on Saturday, March 16, 2019: meet and greet at 10am, sharing at 11am. Refreshments will be offered at Victory Athletic Club afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Not One More, York Chapter, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315; notonemoreyorkpa.org/donate, would be deeply appreciated.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
