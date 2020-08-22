1/
Trey T. Sidenstricker
Trey T. Sidenstricker

New Oxford - Trey Thomas Sidenstricker of New Oxford passed way August 20, 2020 at age of 17 with his mom and dad by his side. Trey was born in Gettysburg Pa on July 17, 2003 to the parents of Chantae Raifsnider and Thomas Craig Sidenstricker Jr.

Trey would of been a senior this year at New Oxford High School. He worked at New Oxford McDonald's for many years. He currently worked and coached and cheered at Flipping Out Tumbling in Mechanicsburg Pa. and was also on the Colonials Cheer Team.

Trey loved life and his family. Nothing was ever to tough or to hard for him to do. He was a go getter. In his pastime he loved hanging out with his friends and enjoyed taking photos.

Pastor Matthew Rice Youth Pastor of Gettysburg Baptist Church has been by the family side.

He is survived by his parents Chantae and William Raifsnider and Thomas and Whitney Sidenstricker Jr. Siblings Kiera and Preston Sidenstricker and Wyatt Keller, Chance and Zac Raifsnider. Grandparents Brenda Ridinger, Shirley Sidenstricker, Douglas Zartman, Jeanette Winand, Sherri Seese. He was predeceased by his grandfather Thomas Craig Sidenstricker.

Viewing will be held Tuesday August 24, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at John W Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 W Market Street, York Pa 17404.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
