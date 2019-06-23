Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene
350 Chestnut St.
York, PA
Windsor - Trina Spicer,32, entered into rest on Monday June 17, 2019 at York Hospital.

She was born November 2, 1986 in Volusia, Florida.

Trina worked as a waitress and also owner of her own business.

A celebration of life service will begin at 10 am Saturday June 29 at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene 350 Chestnut St. York, with Pastor Kent officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Trina is survived by her mother Donna M. (Lunny) Heindel, two children Gianna and Arabella Corsantia, a sister Stefanie Supenia and husband Will, maternal grandmother Mary Lunny, uncle Ed Lunny and wife Heather, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother Charles Spicer, grandfather Raymond Lunny, and an uncle Raymond Lunny, Jr.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019
