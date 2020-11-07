1/1
Troy Allen Krout
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Allen Krout

York - Troy Allen Krout, 56, of York died Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Michelle (Wolfe) Krout of York. Troy and Michelle celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on August 5, 2020.

Born November 17, 1963 in York, he was the son of Keith and Elaine (Myers) Krout of Shiloh.

Troy was the Lead Irrigation Technician for the Country Club of York agronomy team. He began working part time at the Country Club in 1982 while he was in college. Troy was currently the longest tenured employee of the Country Club.

Troy graduated from West York High School in 1981 and York College of Pennsylvania in 1986. Troy was a member of the Prince Athletic Association, Hawk Gunning Club, and the Viking Athletic Association. Troy was an avid hunter and a member of Camp Hiawatha Hunting Camp in Potter County. He was looking forward to hunting with his son. He was a coach for the West York Boys Club Baseball team for many years. Troy helped with the Fletcher Racing Team and he enjoyed playing golf. Troy was a loving husband, father, son, and son-in-law.

In addition to his wife, Michelle, he is survived by his 2 children, Dylan and Madison Krout of York and his parents, Keith and Elaine Krout; his mother-in-law, Peggy and her husband, Michael Vernon of Shiloh; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Wolfe; brother-in-law, Ashley Vernon and his extended family.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York. Private services for the family will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be streamed to Troy's tribute page on the funeral home website at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com and will be available to be viewed following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michelle Krout, 2456 Beeler Avenue, York, PA 17408 to help with a college education fund for Dylan and Madison.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 7, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Krout family. Your loss weighs heavy on my heart. May God Bless you in your time of grief
BRYAN ALFANO
November 7, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Troy was a good man and a great baseball coach. He will be deeply missed. Prayers going out to the Krout family.
Jeff, Laura,Xander Boyer
Friend
November 7, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. We send our love at this very difficult time.
Neal Krout
Family
November 6, 2020
May you walk closely with the Lord , family & friends to see you through this very sad time.
Sandy Prettyman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved