Troy Bradley McGuigan
York - Troy Bradley McGuigan, 39, of Lititz and York, died March 11, 2020 at his home.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Pastor Kent Vandervort, officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. There will be no viewing. Burial will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Troy was born in York and was a son of Randy J. and Sharon A. (Shaffer) McGuigan of Lititz.
He graduated in 1999 from Eastern York High School where he was on the wrestling team and was Sectional Champion. He was also an All-American Wrestler at the Valley Forge Military Academy and attended Millersville University.
He served in the PA National Guard prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army with the Paratrooper 82nd Airborne Division.
Troy was employed as an electrician working for Swift River Electrical Corp. for many years and recently with Hyperion Inc.
He loved his family, riding his dirt bike and motorcycle, doing martial arts, and celebrating his Scotch-Irish Heritage.
Besides his parents he leaves two sisters, Beth Ann Ohrum and husband Sean Ryan and Julie Nicole Sayre and husband Jeffrey David; his cousin and soul brother Keith Alan McGuigan and wife Amber Marie; his maternal grandmother, Betty M. Shaffer, many beloved nieces and nephews, and dear aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifes Beacon Foundation, 506 North George Street, York, Pa 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020