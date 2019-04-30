|
Troy D. Swengel
West Manchester Twp - Troy D. Swengel, age 53, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 8:40 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born May 10, 1965 in York, a son of Sharon (Kauffman) Swengel Strouse of Wrightsville, and the late George Swengel, he had worked as a Purchasing Agent at York Container Company.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Swengel is survived by three children, Emily M. Swengel, Sarah K. Swengel, and David J. Swengel; four brothers, Darren Swengel, Jude Sminkey, Dennis Leischner, and Thomas Leischner; three sisters, Carmen Cane, Elizabeth Stallard, and Ealura McCurdy; and his former wife, Lori A. Swengel.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019