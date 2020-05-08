Services
1962 - 2020
Troy E. Baublitz Obituary
Troy E. Baublitz

Dover Twp. - Troy E. Baublitz, age 58, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 3:12 PM, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 13, 1962, in York, he was a son of the late Barry and Patricia Ann (Rudolph) Baublitz. He had worked at Peter Paul Cadbury, and Ehrlich Pest Control. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

Mr. Baublitz is survived by his children, Chad Jones, Nicole Jones, and Derrick Hughes; and two brothers, Todd J. Baublitz, and his wife Courtney, of Dover, and Michael Baublitz, and his wife Lana, of York; and his step father, David McDaniels, of Dover.

Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020
