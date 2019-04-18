Trudy R. Gunnet



Conewago Twp. - Trudy Regina Gunnet, age 67, of Conewago Township, Dover, died at 5:52 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Robert Curvin Gunnet.



Born on May 26, 1951 in York, she was a daughter of the late Paul Sweitzer, Sr. and the late Ruth (Hoffmaster) Bennett, and step daughter of the late Clyde Bennet.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Gunnet is survived by her children, Mike Sweitzer, and his wife Dana, Terry Sweitzer, Cheryl Stough, and Dale Stough, Jr.; three step sons, Robert Gunnet, Robin Gunnet, and Corey Gunnet; her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Alli Sweitzer, Meg Sweitzer, Shy Higgins, TJ Sweitzer, Christian Bush, Raymond Bush, and Wyatt Stough; four brothers, Paul Sweitzer, Jr., Sonny Sweitzer, Jim Bennett, and Jeff Bennett; one sister, Linda Latshaw; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Gloria.



Following cremation the family will have a private memorial service. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Trudy's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or go to www.hospicecommunity.org.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019