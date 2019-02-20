Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Christ United Methodist Church Cemetery
200 N. Main St.
Jacobus, PA
Glen Rock - Truman M. Smith, 92, of Glen Rock passed away at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was the husband of Evelyn (Jackson) Smith to whom he shared 71 years of marriage.

Born in York he was a son of the late Orville and Erma (Reidel) Smith. Truman worked as a tool and dye maker and later along with his wife Evelyn began Smith's Archery Shop in Glen Rock where he taught and coached many York and Baltimore county archers. He was a lifetime member of Gunpowder Bowman, the NRA and enjoyed teaching archery to the 4H youth. Truman was an avid hunter and fisherman and woodworker. He served in the US Army during WWII and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons Barry L. Smith and wife Janice of Windsor and Larry, E. Smith and wife Kathleen of Ontario, Canada; four grandchildren Amy Smith, Shawn Smith, Amanda Smith-Millar and Trevor Smith-Millar. Truman was preceded in death by three brothers Francis "Whitey" Smith, Dale Smith and Wilton Smith.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:30pm at Christ United Methodist Church Cemetery, 200 N. Main St. Jacobus with military honors provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10AM until 12PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc, 24 N. Second St. New Freedom.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ UMC at the above listed address, York Archers, Inc., 550 Gun Club Rd. York, PA 17406 or to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd. C, York, PA 17402 in his memory.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
