Tydings O. McGinnis Jr.
Stewartstown - Tydings "Ty" Owen McGinnis Jr. passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital after an unexpected and brief battle with cancer. A celebration of Life will be held at his home at 7939 Hickory Road, Stewartstown, PA, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. This gathering will be held outside in order to continue to follow social distancing practices.For more details go to Hartensteincares.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020