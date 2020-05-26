Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
his home
7939 Hickory Road
Stewartstown, PA
Tydings O. McGinnis Jr.

Tydings O. McGinnis Jr. Obituary
Tydings O. McGinnis Jr.

Stewartstown - Tydings "Ty" Owen McGinnis Jr. passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital after an unexpected and brief battle with cancer. A celebration of Life will be held at his home at 7939 Hickory Road, Stewartstown, PA, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. This gathering will be held outside in order to continue to follow social distancing practices.For more details go to Hartensteincares.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020
