Tyler R. Groft
Tyler R. Groft

Latimore Twp. - Tyler, age 24, of York Springs, passed recently on November 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Spring Grove on December 9, 1995 and was the son of Todd R. Groft and Danielle C. Ryan.

Tyler graduated West York High School and was employed as line cook and especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter and younger sibling.

Known by some as "Steve" and his family as Tyler, he enjoyed family trips to the beach, reading, hiking and playing video games with his younger sister, Elayna. Tyler was a bright young man, seeing the simple path that many of us seem to over complicate in life.

Above all, Tyler was a loving father making sure his daughter was being taken care of even if it had to be done at a distance. He had the patience to work through challenges with his family…he will be greatly missed.

He was also survived by his daughter Kai Groft, younger sister Elayna Jade Ryan, paternal grandparents Michael and Tracy Groft, paternal grandmother Kathy Groft; aunts and uncles Chad and Jesse Groft, Melanie Ryan and Nichole Ryan in addition to all his loving cousins. Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Daniel L. Ryan and Sharon E. Wolf. Finally, his loving furry companion of 11 years, Skye, will miss him.

A funeral service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. At 4:00 PM, a celebration of life will be held at the West Manchester VFW, 4800 West Market Street, York, PA 17408.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Tyler's life may send contributions to York Opioid Collaborative, 651 Lombard Road, Box 322, Red Lion, PA 17356.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
