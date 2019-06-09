|
|
Tyler S. Beaverson
DOVER - Tyler Scott Beaverson, 32, of Dover, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Tyler was born June 26, 1986 in York and was the son of Beth (Keller) Beaverson Lucabaugh of Dover and Jerry and Lisa Beaverson of York.
In 2004 he graduated from Dover High School. He was a Tattoo Artist.
In addition to his parents, Tyler is survived by his brother, Andrew Beaverson and his wife Cori of Lewisberry; his nieces Brooklynne and Caylee, and his step-brother, Devon Lucabaugh of GA. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dr. James and Lois Keller and his paternal grandparents Donald and Betty Beaverson.
A celebration of life service will begin at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Bonnie J. Whittier.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Richard M. Nixon County Park, 5922 Nixon Dr, Jacobus, PA 17407; as Tyler enjoyed nature and animals.
To share memories of Tyler please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019