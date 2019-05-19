|
Ulrich L. Peters
York - Ulrich L. "Ulli" Peters, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of JoAnne L. (Smith) Peters.
Born in Berlin, Germany, on January 14, 1929, Ulli was the son of the late Walter and Elisabeth (Roeder) Peters. He was a graduate of Schiller College, worked for Buchart Horn and later managed PACE Resources FCU. He was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Syncopation and Cotillion Dance Clubs, White Rose Lodge #451 and York Forest #30. Ulli enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing, gardening and the beach.
Services and burial were held at Prospect Hill Cemetery, York and led by Reverend Keith Fair of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mt. Rose Ave, are entrusted with arrangements.
In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, Mr. Peters is survived by his daughter, Kim Lander of Clifton Heights and five grandchildren, Kyle, Samira, Ethan, Cadence and Jeremy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019