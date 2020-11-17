1/1
Un Ye Son
Un Ye Son

York - Un Ye Son, 86, entered into rest on Monday November 16, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Chang Ok Son.

She was born March 3, 1934 in the Republic of Korea.

A viewing will be Thursday 12 noon - 1:00pm at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. A funeral service will be 1:00pm at the funeral home with the burial to follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Un is survived by her children: Yong Langley of York, Yong Yu of York, Yong Choi of York, Yong P. Son of Elliott City, MD, Yong Hi Son of Dallastown, 11 grandchildren and two great granddaughters.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
