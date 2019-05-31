Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Shrewsbury - Vada M. Wales, 86, of Shrewsbury passed away on May 28, 2019 at the Wellspan York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Norman C. Wales.

A native and lifetime resident of Shrewsbury, Vada was born to Walter and Emma (Tyson) Lawson and she graduated from New Freedom High School, class of 1950. She worked for the former Shrewsbury Manufacturing Co. from 1952 until1979 where she then started working for the Barbara J Eagan Rehabilitation and Nursing Center until her retirement in 1997. Vada was a member at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shrewsbury and she will be missed by her many family and friends.

Vada leaves behind a daughter, Norma and her husband Barry Howdyshell; two grandchildren Mandy Pugh and her husband Bryan, and Todd Howdyshell and his wife Amy; 3 great-grandchildren Destiny Howdyshell, Jacob Howdyshell, and Liz Conn; and a great-great granddaughter Ava Conn.

A time of viewing will occur between 2 PM and 4 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA on Sunday June 2, 2019 with a celebration of life service beginning at 4 PM with Rev. Brian Biery officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church at 105 S. Main St., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org/donate in Vada's memory.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 31, 2019
