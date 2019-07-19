Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
Valerie J. Howard


1950 - 2019
Valerie J. Howard Obituary
Valerie J. Howard

Rossville - Valerie J. (Spangler) Howard, 69, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of James D. Howard to whom she was married for 53 years.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with Certified Celebrant Betty Frey officiating. A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. prior to the service.

Born on June 20, 1950 in York, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Eloise (Shaffer) Spangler. Valerie was a lead person at True Temper for over 20 years. She enjoyed horseback riding and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, James, Valerie is survived by three grandchildren, Sebastian Venable, Logan Venable and Dalton Venable; one step grandchild, Morgan Venable; and son in law, John H. Venable, Jr. of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa A. Venable; brother, Randy Spangler; and sister, Lucinda Stark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 19, 2019
