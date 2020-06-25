Valerie Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Myers

York - Valerie J. Myers, age 59, passed away at York Hospital on June 24, 2020. She was born in York on January 26, 1961 and was the daughter of Kenneth and Judy (Peters) Myers. She was a member of the Dallastown American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary. She also loved spending time with her cats.

Valerie is survived by her companion Jon Clarey; her sister Macey Armpriester and companion Jason Wilt; her brother Timothy Myers and wife Betsy; her nephews Timothy Myers Jr. and Travis Myers; her stepfather Clair Peters; and many cousins and friends.

The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Valerie's memory can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Share condolences at beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved