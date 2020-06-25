Valerie Myers
York - Valerie J. Myers, age 59, passed away at York Hospital on June 24, 2020. She was born in York on January 26, 1961 and was the daughter of Kenneth and Judy (Peters) Myers. She was a member of the Dallastown American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary. She also loved spending time with her cats.
Valerie is survived by her companion Jon Clarey; her sister Macey Armpriester and companion Jason Wilt; her brother Timothy Myers and wife Betsy; her nephews Timothy Myers Jr. and Travis Myers; her stepfather Clair Peters; and many cousins and friends.
The family services are being held privately under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Valerie's memory can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.