|
|
Valorie A. Kennedy
Dover - In loving memory of Valorie Ann Kennedy, 67, of Dover PA, who departed this earthly life unexpectedly, and was met with the beauty and wonder of the hereafter on May 18, 2020 while surrounded by her loving husband of 42 years, Terrence Kennedy, and her two children Scott Kennedy(Valerie) of York, PA, and Nicole Kennedy- Sutcliffe(Jonathan) of Norwalk, CT.
A force of nature, her strong will and passion for her family will be deeply missed forever.
May she know peace and be reunited with her father (H. Eugene Frey) who preceded her in death. In addition to her loving husband and children, Valorie is survived her mother Martine Frey Barton, a brother John Frey(Barbara) of Vicksburg MS, and a sister Michele (Gary) Bender of Downingtown PA
You are so loved. Your voice, your laugh, your wisdom and strength, how blessed we are to have known them.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020