- - Vasiliki (Vickie) G. Stergiou fell asleep in the Lord Thursday October 3, 2019, was born July 31, 1926, in Neohorion, Nafpaktias, Greece, to Dimitra (Fleggas) Rammos and Georgios Dimitrios Rammos. She worked as a seamstress until retiring from York Dress Company in York. She loved her family, the church, gardening, and socializing. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Panagiotis (Pete) Stergiou, her sister, Eftychia (Effie) Vlahos & husband, Nickolaos, Asimo Triatafillou, husband Triantafillos. She is survived by her nephew Efthimios (Tim) Vlahos, of York, and her niece, Ekaterini (Kathy) Katsikas, and husband, Georgios. We would like to thank all her caregivers at home and everyone involved in her care during her illness before her passing. Her funeral will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, PA, at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. A viewing will be held from 9:00 am - 10:00 am in the church. Burial will be in East Harrisburg Cemetery, Herr Street, Harrisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or to Hospice of Central PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
