Vasiliki V. Zahos
Carlisle - Vasiliki "Vicki" V. Zahos, 83, of York, PA, fell asleep unto the Lord on July 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Vasiliki was born on August 9, 1935 in Neohorion Nafpaktias, Greece. She was the daughter of the late Athanasios and Ekaterine (Harmantzis) Mazias. Vasiliki was an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in York, PA. Her passion was her family, and she could always be found in the kitchen preparing a delicious meal.
Vasiliki was preceded in death by her husband, Vasilios J. Zahos (2017). Vasiliki is survived by her three children, Lambrini "Abbey" (Nick) Katsifis, of Carlisle, Joanne (Perry) Panagos, of Chambersburg, and John (Tessie) Zahos, of Carlisle. She is also survived by her grandchildren George (Athena) Panagos, Maria Panagos, Vasiliki "Vicki" Zahos, Vasilios "Billy" Zahos, Panagiota "Panney" Katsifis, and Nicole Zahos. She is also survived by two sisters, Eleni (late Sotirios Holevas) and Hrisoula (late Nikolaos) Ioannou, and two brothers, Thomas (late Angie) Mazias and Kostas (Vasiliki) Mazias.
Friends and family will be received at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2700 Pine Grove Road, York, PA, 17408, on Monday, July 8th, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM for a viewing, with a service immediately following. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2700 Pine Grove Road, York, PA, 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 6, 2019