Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
York - Vasilios Stergiou, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at Bethesda East Hospital, Boynton Beach, Florida.

A long time resident of York, PA until July 2019, Vasilios leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Evanthia, sons Konstantinos and Panagiotis, and grandsons Nikolas and Ioannis.

A memorial service will take place at St. Marks Greek Orthodox Church, Boca Raton, Florida on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 10am. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the . Donations can be made in the memory of Vasilios at www.Heart.org/donate.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
