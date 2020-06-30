Velma Spurley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Spurley

YORK - Velma A. Spurley, 95, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Victorian Villa in Dallastown. She was the wife of the late C. Dean Spurley who passed away in April 2014. They were married in 1942, and together for 72 years.

Mrs. Spurley was born in Brogueville on August 21, 1924, the daughter of the late George Franklin "Frank" and Claudie A. (Grove) Smeltzer.

Velma was a longtime member of Bethany EUB Church, later becoming Bethany United Methodist Church in Felton. She attended Trinity School in Brogueville and went on to work at Red Lion Box factory until she married in 1942. She became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother to her husband and two sons

Velma was the eighth child of ten children; Evelyn, George Woodrow, Ruth, Romayne, Fern, Wilber, Carl, Velma, Pauline, and their youngest sister, Phyllis who is the only sibling still surviving. She is also survived by two sons, Greg F. Spurley and Gary F. Spurley and his wife Helen; three grandchildren, Shane Spurley and his wife Amy, Jennifer Spurley Bletz and her husband, Brian, and Michael Spurley and his wife Heather; as well as four great grandchildren, Cole Spurley and his wife Tonya, Dakota Spurley, Rick Charles "RC" Baum and Wyatt Baum.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a viewing from 10-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Felton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. stjude.org/memorial Send condolences at HeffneCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved