Velma Spurley
YORK - Velma A. Spurley, 95, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Victorian Villa in Dallastown. She was the wife of the late C. Dean Spurley who passed away in April 2014. They were married in 1942, and together for 72 years.
Mrs. Spurley was born in Brogueville on August 21, 1924, the daughter of the late George Franklin "Frank" and Claudie A. (Grove) Smeltzer.
Velma was a longtime member of Bethany EUB Church, later becoming Bethany United Methodist Church in Felton. She attended Trinity School in Brogueville and went on to work at Red Lion Box factory until she married in 1942. She became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother to her husband and two sons
Velma was the eighth child of ten children; Evelyn, George Woodrow, Ruth, Romayne, Fern, Wilber, Carl, Velma, Pauline, and their youngest sister, Phyllis who is the only sibling still surviving. She is also survived by two sons, Greg F. Spurley and Gary F. Spurley and his wife Helen; three grandchildren, Shane Spurley and his wife Amy, Jennifer Spurley Bletz and her husband, Brian, and Michael Spurley and his wife Heather; as well as four great grandchildren, Cole Spurley and his wife Tonya, Dakota Spurley, Rick Charles "RC" Baum and Wyatt Baum.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a viewing from 10-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Felton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. stjude.org/memorial Send condolences at HeffneCare.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.