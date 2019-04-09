Vera Campbell



York - Vera (Kessler) Campbell, age 88, entered heaven on April 7, 2019 following a short illness. She was the loving wife of the late Albert T. Campbell; who passed away in 2000.



Born in York, PA on February 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lovie (Kaltreider) Kessler. She retired from Caterpillar in 1987 after 20 years of employment. Vera loved music and played the piano and organ at many local churches. Until we have that final reunion with Jesus, Vera will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her son, David Campbell, and his wife Diane; a grandson, Andy Campbell and his wife Allison; three great-grandsons, Cole, Cade and Connor Campbell, all of Ocala, FL; her sister, Patricia Kessler of York; and her brother, Burnell Kessler of Spring Grove.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert T. Campbell, daughters Carolyn and Doris and brothers, Carlton Kessler and Kenneth Kessler.



Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of life will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with her pastor Rev. Don Wager officiating. Interment will be held privately by the family. The family will receive friends following the service for a luncheon at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court York PA 17408.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lifepath Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market St., York PA 17401 or to the Church of the Open Door.



Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary