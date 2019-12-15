Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Bedwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera L. Bedwell


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera L. Bedwell Obituary
Vera L. Bedwell

York - Vera L. (De Mattos) Bedwell, 77, was called home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Autumn House. She was the wife of Ronald E. Bedwell, Sr. to whom she was married for 55 years.

Born on January 14, 1942 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, she was the daughter of Henrique Ferreira and Arlete Oliveira (Barros) De Mattos. After moving to America, she met the love of her life while living in Philadelphia. She was always a feisty woman, but more importantly a great mother and supportive wife. Vera was an avid reader and loved to listen to classical music. She enjoyed cooking and writing. She was bilingual, knowing how to speak 5 languages. Vera was a member of York Church of Christ and spent her time going on campaigns with her church.

Vera is survived by two sons, Ronald E. Bedwell, Jr. and Erik J. Bedwell and wife, Lori and 4 grandchildren, Austin, Zackary, Andrew and Sierra Bedwell. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Nickolaus Bedwell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to York Church of Christ, 150 South Manheim Street, York, PA 17402. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffner Care.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -