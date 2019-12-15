|
|
Vera L. Bedwell
York - Vera L. (De Mattos) Bedwell, 77, was called home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Autumn House. She was the wife of Ronald E. Bedwell, Sr. to whom she was married for 55 years.
Born on January 14, 1942 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, she was the daughter of Henrique Ferreira and Arlete Oliveira (Barros) De Mattos. After moving to America, she met the love of her life while living in Philadelphia. She was always a feisty woman, but more importantly a great mother and supportive wife. Vera was an avid reader and loved to listen to classical music. She enjoyed cooking and writing. She was bilingual, knowing how to speak 5 languages. Vera was a member of York Church of Christ and spent her time going on campaigns with her church.
Vera is survived by two sons, Ronald E. Bedwell, Jr. and Erik J. Bedwell and wife, Lori and 4 grandchildren, Austin, Zackary, Andrew and Sierra Bedwell. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Nickolaus Bedwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to York Church of Christ, 150 South Manheim Street, York, PA 17402. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffner Care.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019