|
|
Vera M. Shiley
York - Vera M. Shiley, 93, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Leonard J. Shiley, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
Vera was born in Mt. Union, Huntingdon County, on July 13, 1925 and was the youngest of 11 children (all deceased), born to Charles and Annabel (Piper) McGarvey. She was a graduate of Mt. Union High School.
She retired in 1987 from ACCO Chain, after 33 years of service, where she was an active member of both the Welfare Club and the Hospitality Committee.
She was a devoted Catholic, and a long-standing parishioner of St. Patrick's Church, where she often provided meals for the Soup Kitchen and served as a member of the Perpetual Adoration Society for 18 years.
Vera was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, and loved nothing more than spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and the many dear friends she made along life's way.
Vera is survived by her children, Ronald J. Shiley of Henderson, NV; Mary Ann (Shiley) Snyder and her husband,Tom, of York; and Leonard J. Shiley and his wife, Peg, of Dover. She had 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved. Vera was preceded in death by her great grandson, Brian Shiley, Jr.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Thursday, March 14th, at St. Patrick's Church, 219 S. Beaver Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the Church with the Rev. Keith Carroll, as celebrant. Immediately following the Mass, burial will take place at St. Catherine's Cemetery, 17368 Germany Valley Rd., Shirleysburg, PA 17260, with committal services at 2 p.m. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, or to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019