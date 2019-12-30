|
Vera Shue
EMIGSVILLE - Vera (Gorsuch) Shue, 92, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her residence in Manchester Township. She was the wife of the late George G. Shue.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:30PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Pastor Kay Gingerich of Carpenter's Workshop Fellowship in Seven Valleys. A viewing will be held from 12:30PM-1:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Suburban Memorial Gardens.
Born January 12, 1927 in York, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Mae E. (Castle) Gorsuch.
She was a loving and caring homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family. She also enjoyed feeding all the wildlife in her backyard.
Mrs. Shue is survived by four children, James Shue and wife, Donna of Red Lion, Kenneth Shue and wife, Linda of Dover, Scott Shue and wife, Diane of Dover and Diana M. Spangler and husband, Daniel DeCriscio of Manchester; nine grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trial, York, Pa 17406.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019