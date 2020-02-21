Services
Verda M. Kegley Volz

Verda M. Kegley Volz Obituary
Verda M. Kegley Volz

Shrewsbury - Verda M. Kegley Volz, 88, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Francis J. "Red" Volz Sr. who passed away in 2014 after sharing over 60 years of marriage. Born in Atkins, VA, she was the daughter of the late Emmitt and Mary Emily (Crigger) Kegley. A faithful member of Fawn United Methodist Church, Verda was a wonderful woman who will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph S. Volz, and his fiancée, Jinliang Cai of Red Lion, and Francis J. "Moe" Volz Jr. and his wife Chrystal of Felton; five grandchildren, Scott, Sarah, Samantha, Christina, and Jaden; three great grandchildren, Caleb, Lilly, and Joseph; one future great great grandson; and her dear friend, Maggie Harrison. She was preceded in death by a one-week-old son, Richard W. Volz, and ten brothers and sisters.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, February 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fawn United Methodist Church, 67 S. Market St., Fawn Grove, PA 17321 with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Verda's memory to: Fawn United Methodist Church at the address listed above or to the Paul Smith Library of Southern York County, 80 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Shrewsbury, 800 Bollinger Drive, Shrewsbury, PA 17361. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
