Vergie L. Nace
Aspers - Vergie L. (Landis) Nace, 95, of Aspers, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Elwood R. Nace, to whom she was married for 64 years.
Vergie was born on November 28, 1924 in Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late Harry K. and Ellen (Bankert) Landis.
Mrs. Nace was a lifetime member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, where she served on church council, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the sewing group. She also volunteered by cooking food for the Hanover Pal Lunch Program for many years. Vergie enjoyed making quilts for her family, friends, and the homeless. She loved flowers, gardening, canning, and retired from Hanover Wire Cloth after 39 years.
She was the loving mother to, Debra A. Weaver of Irishtown, Cynthia J. Naylor (Michael) of Aspers, Andrew D. Nace (Jane) of Glen Rock, and James E. Nace of Johnsonburg, PA; the loving grandmother to James Weaver Jr., Robin Weaver, Justin Sterner, William Crum, and Kevin Crum; and the loving great-grandmother to Brandon, William, Jaxon, Jillian, Samuel, Chole, Noah, Madalyn, and Lilly.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law James Weaver Sr. and her two brothers Howard Keeney and Lester Landis.
Due to the covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be provided by Rev. Paula L. Murray at the St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville at the convenience of the family and a public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church 3444 Sticks Rd, Glen Rock, PA 17327.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with these arrangements. condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 9 to May 11, 2020